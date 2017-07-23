Trump's Staffers Are Contradicting Each Other On The Pardon Question

Trump's personal attorney, Jay Sekulow, was adamant on ABC's "This Week" that the despite the fact that the president himself tweeted on Saturday that he has full power to issue pardons, the White House legal team has not even discussed the possibility.



“We have not, and continue to not have conversations with the president of the United States regarding pardons," Sekulow told George Stephanopoulos. "Pardons have not been discussed. And pardons are not on the table."

Sekulow also said that his legal team is not even focused on researching the option because "there's nothing to pardon from."

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that Trump had asked his advisers about his abilities to pardon staff, family members and himself in connection to the investigation into his campaign. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that while he had the power, he hadn't committed any crimes.