Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian West Armed Robbery In Paris

Mike Segar / Reuters ID: 10315575

Four people have been indicted in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October during fashion week. Six others are in custody and will go before the investigating judge on Friday, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told BuzzFeed News.

The arrests and indictments are the culmination of a three-month long investigation after Kardashian West was tied up and left in the bathroom of her rented luxury apartment at the No Name Hotel on Oct. 3 as masked robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

More than a dozen people were arrested in raids in Paris and other French regions earlier this month.

Outside the No Name Hotel in Paris. Thomas Samson / Via AFP / Getty Images ID: 10315903

The charges included robbery and kidnapping, criminal association, and handling stolen goods. Prosecutors are also still investigating the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

Gary Madar, a 27-year-old employee of the car service that Kardashian West used in Paris, was among those taken into custody, according to the Associated Press. Madar’s older brother, Michael, who drove the reality star on the night of the robbery, was questioned but released.

Unic World Pass, the limousine company where both Madar brothers reportedly worked has not responded to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

It is believed that DNA found at the scene of the robbery led police to one suspect, identified by the AP as Aomar Ait Khedache, a 60-year-old Algeria-born French citizen.

While police did not provide names of the others in custody, they ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several were known for prior robberies and other crimes, according the AP.

Not seriously injured but shaken by the robbery, Kardashian West removed herself from the spotlight and social media for three months. She only recently began posting on social media and is currently headed to Dubai for her first public event since the robbery.

E! ID: 10316008

She is expected to address the robbery publicly for the first time when the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs in March.

Kardashian-West’s Parisian attorney, Jean Veil, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

2. Kim Kardashian West Robbed At Gunpoint In Her Paris Hotel Room buzzfeed.com ID: 10315715



