Serena Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl

While her sister Venus battled it out on the courts of the US Open, Serena Williams went into labor and gave birth a short time later to a baby girl on Friday. The baby is a first for Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena's rep did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the news, announced by the US Open, leaked out and the tennis community flooded Twitter with well wishes. According to the tennis organization, the women's singles champion delivered a 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter at about noon.