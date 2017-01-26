Get Our News App
Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Has Been Granted A Restraining Order In Their Custody Battle

Paula Patton was granted a restraining order against Robin Thicke and awarded temporary custody of their six-year-old son, a source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Claudia Rosenbaum
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ben Hoskins / Getty Images / Via AP Images

A judge has granted Paula Patton’s request for a restraining order against ex-husband Robin Thicke as she seeks sole custody of their son, alleging the singer was physically and verbally abusive during their marraige.

Patton secured the restraining order after Thicke showed up unannounced and demanded she hand over their six-year-old son, Julian, a source with knowledge of the situation, told BuzzFeed News.

According to court documents, Patton said she was at her mother’s house in Century City on Jan. 19 with officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services who were conducting a second interview as part of their ongoing investigation into alleged child abuse by Thicke. While Julian was being interview, Patton said Thicke showed up at the house demanding to see his son.

Child welfare officials eventually brought Julian to the sidewalk talk to Thicke for a short time. A short while later, Thicke began “forcibly banging on my mother’s front door demanding Julian come outside” again, court records state. Ultimately, Patton said her mother called 911 and, while waiting for police, Patton’s attorney reached out Thicke’s attorney, who ultimately advised Thicke to leave.

She also listed a history of alleged violent behavior over the course of their nine-year marriage, which ended in 2015. In one instance, after she accused him of being inappropriate with a masseur, he allegedly broke down her bedroom door. She said the next day, after that incident, he was physically violent with her and pushed her down and kicked her. She also said on multiple occasions Thicke threatened to “bash my fucking head in,” according to Patton’s court declaration.

Neither Thicke’s representative, nor his attorney, immediately responded to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
