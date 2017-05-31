LeBron James After His House Is Tagged With Racial Slur: "Being Black In America Is Tough"

NBA star LeBron James on Wednesday addressed a racial slur that was found hours earlier tagged on the front gate of his Los Angeles home, telling reporters that "being black in America is tough" no matter how famous your are.

Los Angeles police told BuzzFeed News an investigation remains ongoing after the department received a call early Wednesday regarding vandalism at James' Brentwood house. When officers responded at 6:45 a.m., the slur had already been painted over, LAPD spokeswoman Irma Mota said.

Police did not disclose what the slur was, but a source told the Los Angeles Times it was the N-word.

Speaking at a news conference in the Bay Area, where his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will play the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals, James said he was saddened that on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events, he was siting in front of the cameras discussing racial issues.



"No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough," James said. "We got a long way to go for us as a society, and for us as African Americans, until we feel equal in America."

