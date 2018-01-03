The Los Angeles District Attorney Is Reviewing Two Cases Against Harvey Weinstein

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is deciding whether to press charges against Harvey Weinstein after the Beverly Hills Police Department handed two sexual assault investigations over to prosecutors.

Police officials submitted the two cases to the district attorney on Dec. 18, DA spokesperson Greg Risling told BuzzFeed News, but he did not provide additional details of the cases.



The Beverly Hill police department confirmed it sent two cases to the DA.

"While the cases are under review, we are not releasing any details about the allegations or investigation," a spokesperson for the department said in a statement.



Weinstein, through a spokesperson, has repeatedly denied the allegations against him. His spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the two cases reaching the district attorney.

More than 50 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein since the New York Times and the New Yorker first published their investigations into his history of sexual misconduct. Police in London, New York, and Paris are also conducting investigations into sexual assault allegations against him.



New York police officials have said they have "an actual case" against Weinstein.

"We have an actual case here. We're happy with where the investigation is right now," NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said in November.

Weinstein is also being sued for alleged federal sex trafficking, sexual harassment, and sexual assault. Six women are also suing the Weinstein Company directly for allegedly covering up and enabling a culture of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has since been booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America as the scandal put Hollywood and its culture of silence front and center. He is also no longer a member of the Directors Guild.



The district attorney's office is also reviewing five cases involving director James Toback. Beverly Hills police presented three cases to the DA, and the LAPD submitted two cases.

More than 200 women have accused Toback of sexual harassment and assault. In a report by the Los Angeles Times, the women said Toback masturbated in front of and dry-humped them, among other acts.