"Glee" Star Mark Salling Has Been Found Dead While Awaiting Sentencing On Child Porn Charges

Glee actor Mark Salling was found dead near Los Angeles weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced for possessing a huge library of child porn, his attorney confirmed.

The cause of death was not immediately known as officials investigated the scene.



LA police said officers responded at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 11900 block of Big Tujunga Road in the foothill community of Sunland, where they found the body. They did not elaborate on the scene, citing the ongoing investigation.



"Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment," the actor's attorney, Michael J. Proctor, said in a statement. "The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."