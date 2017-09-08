Fox News Host Eric Bolling Out, Show Cancelled Over Sexting Allegations

The show was also be canceled, with the 5 p.m. hour filled with rotating anchors and Eboni K. Williams and Kat Timpf remaining as contributors, the network added.

"We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck," the network said in a statement Friday.

Fox News decided to "part ways amicably" with the the co-host of Fox News Specialists after suspending him in August pending the results of an investigation.

Fox News host Eric Bolling is out at the cable network after allegations surfaced that he sent unsolicited lewd text messages to female colleagues.

After learning about the allegations against Bolling reported by The Huffington Post in August, Caroline Heldman, a former frequent guest on Fox News, posted on Facebook about her own interactions with the host, who she claimed would often call or text her to ask her out to dinner or invite her to New York after her appearances on his show.

"There were a couple of times that he would try to get me to go to New York, have dinner," Heldman told BuzzFeed News. "He would said if I came to New York we would have a lot of fun, and I knew what was happening."

Bolling's departure is the latest in a string of staff setbacks to hit Fox News.

Primetime host Bill O'Reilly was ousted from the network in April following multiple sexual harassment allegations. And former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes faced sexual harassment allegations from several women before his death in May. He resigned from the network in July 2016 after Gretchen Carlson, a former Fox News anchor who alleged she was fired for rejecting Ailes's sexual advances, filed a lawsuit.

Fox Business host Charles Payne was suspended earlier this year after sexual harassment claims were made by a recurring guest. However, he was scheduled to return to his role hosting Making Money with Charles Payne on Friday after he was cleared by an internal investigation.