Former Disney Star Arrested For Allegedly Robbing People At Gunpoint

Hicks starred in Disney's short-lived series about best friends who set their sights on becoming the world's best skaters. Hicks played Luther Jerome Waffles in the show.

Adam Hicks, who played Luther Jerome Waffles in Disney’s Zeke and Luther , was arrested in Burbank, California, Wednesday after a SWAT team raided his house and recovered stolen property, police said.

A former Disney star has been arrested for his alleged role in a string of armed street robberies.

Actors Adam Hicks, left, and Hutch Dano starred in the Disney show Zeke and Luther .

Burbank Police said they were led to Hicks's home while investigating a string of armed robberies in the hillside community.

Hicks, 25, allegedly first approached a 52-year-old man at around 5:15 a.m. and demanded his wallet, but the man was able to escape. Hicks's 23-year-old girlfriend, Danni Tamburo, allegedly served as the getaway driver.



While police were investigating the first robbery, three additional street robberies occurred within minutes of each other, with all victims giving a similar description of the suspects and a dark-colored vehicle. An eyewitness then spotted the car within minutes and alerted police, who detained the female driver.

Stolen property was located in and around the car, as well as at Hicks's home, police said.

Hicks and Tambour were booked into the Burbank city jail on suspicion of armed robbery and are being held in lieu of $350,000 bail. Both are due in court Friday.