Get Our News App
The Best Beauty And Fashion Trends Of 2016 video
People Are Sobbing Over This Family’s Dog That…
Japanese-Style Ham & Cheese Croquettes (Korokke)

Debbie Reynolds Reportedly Rushed To Hospital

The Singin’ in the Rain star was reportedly complaining of breathing problems and taken to the hospital one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Claudia Rosenbaum
Claudia Rosenbaum
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Handout / Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital Wednesday, one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds, 84, was at the home of her son, Todd Fisher, when a 911 call was placed for medical aid. While the exact nature of the medical emergency wasn’t immediately known, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds was complaining about breathing problems.

View this image ›

Debbie Reynolds performs at a concert in 2003. Ringo H.w. Chiu / Getty Images

A representative for Reynolds did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. But Todd Fisher told ABC News that his mother “is not OK.”

LA Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart would only confirm to BuzzFeed News that an ambulance was dispatched to a home in the 1700 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive in Beverly Hills at 1:02 p.m.

“We transported an adult female in fair to serious condition to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” she added.

Reynolds rose to fame after getting the lead in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain and went on to become one of Hollywood’s top performers through the 1960s. She continued to get acting roles well into the 1990s.

Her only daughter, Fisher, found her own stardom through her role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after reportedly going into cardiac arrest on a flight to Los Angeles from London on Dec. 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Why Iran’s Mullahs Bless Sex Reassignment

by J. Lester Feder

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing