Get Our News App
50 Hilarious Dog Tweets From 2016
20 Awesome Products From Amazon To Put On Your Wish…
As It’s Christmas, Here’s 25 Photos Of "Bake Off"…
Why I Breastfeed In Public video

Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher’s Death

“A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Claudia Rosenbaum
Claudia Rosenbaum
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Actor Carrie Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia in Star Wars has died Tuesday at the age of 60. Co-stars and other celebrities mourned the Star Wars star on Twitter after news of her death was announced.

Actor Carrie Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia in Star Wars has died Tuesday at the age of 60. Co-stars and other celebrities mourned the Star Wars star on Twitter after news of her death was announced.

View this image ›

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill said he had “no words.”

no words #Devastated

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself)

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.

— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars)

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in… https://t.co/kLdvwNyjsS

— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho)

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.

— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47)

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane)

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… https://t.co/WIud0Bf2n7

— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis)

RIP @carrieffisher 😢 https://t.co/AH2przMxZZ

— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman)

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow)

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss.

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans)

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler)

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest.

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano)

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.

— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo)

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away.

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei)

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw)

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w

— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson)

RIP Carrie Fisher 😔

— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… https://t.co/AQ7uhfo5Lt

— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney)

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge

— Joel McHale (@joelmchale)

And in a statement to Time, Tina Fey said, “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his thoughts on Fisher’s death.

We’ll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau)

And Modern Family star Sarah Hyland seemed to sum up what was on everyone’s mind.


Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
15 Crime Stories From 2016 You Need To Read

by Marisa Carroll

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing