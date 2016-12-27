Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher’s Death

And in a statement to Time, Tina Fey said, “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”
Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his thoughts on Fisher’s death.
And Modern Family star Sarah Hyland seemed to sum up what was on everyone’s mind.
Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
In The News Today
- "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She was also a writer and an influential mental health activist who openly shared her own struggles.
- Congress has passed on its last chance to fix an error in a bill that's about to cripple parts of the renewable energy industry.
- Democratic organizer LaToia Jones is jumping into the race for DNC vice chair. She's the first black woman to announce her candidacy.
- Women used the internet this year to force the world to hear their voices — and gave all the fucks 💻🙅
