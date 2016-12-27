Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher’s Death

Actor Carrie Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia in Star Wars has died Tuesday at the age of 60. Co-stars and other celebrities mourned the Star Wars star on Twitter after news of her death was announced. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images ID: 10233579

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill said he had “no words.” no words #Devastated — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) ID: 10233425

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) ID: 10233796

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in… https://t.co/kLdvwNyjsS — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) ID: 10233336

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) ID: 10233344

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) ID: 10233349

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) ID: 10233320

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… https://t.co/WIud0Bf2n7 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) ID: 10233922

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) ID: 10233308

RIP @carrieffisher 😢 https://t.co/AH2przMxZZ — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) ID: 10233555

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) ID: 10233627

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) ID: 10233862

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) ID: 10233647

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) ID: 10233655

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) ID: 10233674

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) ID: 10233329

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) ID: 10233780

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) ID: 10234318

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) ID: 10233683

RIP Carrie Fisher 😔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) ID: 10233828

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… https://t.co/AQ7uhfo5Lt — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) ID: 10233972

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) ID: 10233669

And in a statement to Time, Tina Fey said, “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”



Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his thoughts on Fisher’s death.

We’ll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) ID: 10233623

And Modern Family star Sarah Hyland seemed to sum up what was on everyone’s mind.

I'm officially joining the bandwagon of how 2016 can go fuck itself. Don't let the door hit ya on the way out. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) ID: 10233325



