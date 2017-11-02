Brett Ratner Sues Woman Who Alleged On Facebook That He Raped Her

Brett Ratner, the man behind Hollywood blockbusters X-Men: The Last Stand, Rush Hour, and others, is suing one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct for defamation.

Ratner filed his lawsuit against Melanie Kohler, who posted on Facebook that he raped her 12 years ago. She posted her story more than a week before a Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday that detailed allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the director-producer by six other women, including actor Olivia Munn.

Ratner and his legal team have vigorously denied the allegations, but he filed a lawsuit against Kohler in Hawaii, where she lives, claiming she posted “deliberately false and malicious accusations" against him on Facebook, according to the complaint.

On Oct. 20, Kohler posted that Ratner “was a rapist on at least one night in Hollywood about 12 years ago." She also wrote that Ratner "preyed on me as a drunk girl [and] forced himself upon me,” raping her, according to the complaint.

Ratner claims in his lawsuit that the statements are “entirely false, fabricated, and fictional," and is demanding a jury trial for punitive and other damages.