Bravo's "Flipping Out" Star Jeff Lewis Is Being Sued By His Surrogate For Filming The Birth

A surrogate who gave birth on Bravo's Flipping Out has filed a lawsuit claiming she never gave the show permission to film the birth, let alone air blurred footage of parts of her naked body.

The lawsuit filed by Alexandra Trent, who served as a surrogate for Jeff Lewis and his partner Gage Edward, also cited the humiliation of having her looks being criticized on the show.



In a voice-over for the episode that aired in August, Lewis says "if I was a surrogate and I had known that there was going to be an audience, I probably would have waxed." He also quips about Gage having never seen a vagina, "let alone one that big."

Trent gave birth to the couple’s daughter in 2016, but claims she had no interest in filming the process. She alleges that despite being assured that the birth would not be filmed, she later learned cameras were surreptitiously filming from behind a curtain.

Trent was “horrified” when she learned the episode aired showing her naked legs and blurred-out vagina as the baby emerges, according to the lawsuit.

Trent said she lives in a small town and has suffered considerable emotional distress, anguish, embarrassment, and depression due to the alleged intrusion into her privacy.

Bravo, she adds, has refused her requests to take down the clips of the birth.

Lewis and Gage did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, nor did Bravo.

Lewis, though, did post on social media saying, "I guess we won't be using her again."