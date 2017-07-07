Blac Chyna's Lawyer Says She Will Seek A Retraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna's attorney on Friday said she will be seeking restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, days after went on a social media tirade and posted explicit photos of her client on social media.

In posts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook on Wednesday, Kardashian accused Chyna, his ex, of cheating on him with multiple men even as he spent more than $1 million supporting her over the last two months. He also accused her of doing drugs and drinking.



One graphic post included a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between him and Chyna that contained a photo of her exposed genital area.



On Thursday, Chyna's previous attorney said he was exploring "all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time."



But on Friday, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom announced on Twitter that she would be going to court on Monday to file for restraining orders against Kardashian.