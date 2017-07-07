Sections

Blac Chyna's Lawyer Says She Will Seek A Retraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

The announcement comes days after Rob Kardashian went on a social media tirade against his ex Blac Chyna, posting explicit photos of her on social media.

Claudia Rosenbaum
Blac Chyna arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015.
Blac Chyna's attorney on Friday said she will be seeking restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, days after went on a social media tirade and posted explicit photos of her client on social media.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

In posts on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook on Wednesday, Kardashian accused Chyna, his ex, of cheating on him with multiple men even as he spent more than $1 million supporting her over the last two months. He also accused her of doing drugs and drinking.

One graphic post included a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between him and Chyna that contained a photo of her exposed genital area.

On Thursday, Chyna's previous attorney said he was exploring "all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time."

But on Friday, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom announced on Twitter that she would be going to court on Monday to file for restraining orders against Kardashian.

I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come
I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come

Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A former federal prosecutor who specialized in cybercrime told BuzzFeed News that Kardashian's posts could be a violation of California's revenge-porn law, especially if Chyna files a report with authorities alleging the photos were not meant for public distribution and that she suffered emotional distress as a result.

Violating California's revenge-porn law is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine and up to six months in jail.

