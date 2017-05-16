Bill Cosby Says He Will Not Testify In His Upcoming Criminal Trial

Cosby declined to specifically discuss the upcoming trial at all during the interview, which was recorded Monday, saying, "No, that's not something any smart person would want to do."

"I just don’t want to sit there and have to figure out what I believe is a truthful answer as to whether or not I’m opening a can of something that my lawyers are scrambling," he added.

"No, I do not," the 79-year-old comedian told Michael Smerconish in an interview that aired Tuesday on SiriusXM.

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby says he does not expect to take the stand and testify in his own defense in his upcoming criminal trial.

The comedian said he has kept silent for two years but did this interview because "it is time for [him] to do something" for the people who still have faith in him and not in what they read in the National Enquirer. His big hope, Cosby said, is that people are "made to give back all the things that were rescinded" from him.



"And there’s an old show business saying, look, it doesn’t make any difference as long as they spell your name right. Well, I want to raise my hand and say I would like to really debate that strongly," he said in response to how he has been treated in the media.

He said his wife Camille's support for him has "never, never" waived and added that he wasn't aiming to reach jurors with this interview.

When asked if he believed that some of the accusations or his treatment had been racially motivated, Cosby said, "I truly believe that some of it may very well be that."

He declined to answer when asked whether he believes whether all the women who have come forward are lying and admonished Smerconish for asking "you know better than that."



He also said he hopes to return to performing. "I feel I have a lot more to offer," he said. "I want to get back to the laughter and the enjoyment of things that I’ve written and things that I perform on stage."

Cosby ended the interview saying, "I just hope I'm not in trouble now."

It was the most revealing interview given by the disgraced 79-year-old comedian since he was charged with aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and raping Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater, Temple University, at his home in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, in 2004.

Three months after the alleged assault, Constand returned to her parents' home in Canada, where she told her mother what happened, according to the criminal complaint. The Constands then reported the incident to the regional police service in Jan. 2005, who ultimately informed Pennsylvania authorities.

Constand told Canadian authorities Cosby gave her three blue pills to help her relax. She told police that after taking the pills, she lost all strength in her legs, felt nauseous, and could not keep her eyes open. Despite being “paralyzed,” she told investigators she was aware that Cosby was “fondling her breast, put his hands into her pants, and penetrated her vagina with his fingers.”