Another Woman Alleges Bill O’Reilly Harassed Her, Says He Called Her “Hot Chocolate"

Another woman has come forward to report abusive behavior by Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, alleging he constantly berated her and at one point called her "hot chocolate."

At the time the alleged abuse occurred in 2008, the black clerical worker worked for a different broadcaster, but O'Reilly's office was near her desk, putting her within daily striking distance when others weren't around, her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said Tuesday.

"He wouldn’t speak to her other than to say to things like "Mmmmmhhhh," make grunting noises like an animal, she alleges, leering at her, looking at her cleavage and her legs and would call her 'hot chocolate,' which she found to be very offense," Bloom told HLN's Erica Hill.

Bloom helped the woman, who was not identified, report the harassment to the network's hotline. Until recent coverage of other harassment allegations against The O'Reilly Factor host, the woman had been to afraid to file a complaint, Bloom said.

"She wanted to keep her job, she didn’t complain at the time, but now she knows that Fox News is considering whether or not to keep him," Bloom added.



In a statement, O'Reilly's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, called the latest allegation "outrageous" and yet another attempt to destroy his client's reputation.

"It is outrageous that an allegation from an anonymous person about something that purportedly happened almost a decade ago is being treated as fact, especially where there is obviously an orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O'Reilly and enrich themselves through publicity driven donations," the attorney said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News.

The controversy surrounding the 67-year-old host erupted April 1 when the New York Times reported that five women received about $13 million to settle harassment allegations against O'Reilly, who has denied the claims.

