A Man Says George Takei Groped Him While He Was Passed Out

Scott Brunton had just gone through a bad breakup when actor George Takei offered to take him out on the town.

It was the summer of 1981, and Takei, then 44, was well-known for his role as Lt. Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek. The two men knew each other socially. “It was a very hard breakup for me, and he said, ‘Well, let me take you out to dinner and the theater and we will talk,’ said Brunton, who was 23 at the time. “And I thought, 'OK, that would be nice.'”

The two men — who hadn’t spent time together one-on-one before — spent the evening out before returning to Takei’s Los Angeles condo for a cocktail, Brunton said. Takei prepared a drink in the kitchen and brought it out to Brunton, who was in the living room. Brunton recalled that Takei served it in a Star Trek glass, which he found “a bit cheesy.”

“I’m pouring my heart out on my sleeve to him” talking about the breakup, Brunton said. “He is very sympathetic. And then he asked if I would like another drink and I said, ‘Sure.’”

But by the second cocktail, Brunton said he felt like he was going to pass out.

“I was shaky,” he told BuzzFeed News in an interview. “I said, ‘I have to lie down.’ He said, ‘Come over here and sit.’” Brunton recalls sitting down on a yellow beanbag chair.

He doesn’t know how much time passed, but the next thing he remembers is waking up, his pants down around his ankles, and Takei on top of him pushing his hand down his underwear, Brunton said.

“He’s on top of me, trying with his hand down my underwear (to) pull my underwear down,” said Brunton

Brunton said he then pushed Takei off and asked what he was doing. He said Takei told him he was trying to make him comfortable.

Brunton said he told Takei he had to go home, though he was “still a little bit out of it.” Takei told him that he was in no condition to drive, Brunton said, and he agreed but told the older actor he was leaving anyway.

"I got my pants up, composed myself and I just couldn’t believe this whole thing happened," Brunton told BuzzFeed News. "I went out to my car and I sat in it and that was that."

A representative for Takei denied multiple detailed requests for comment, saying the actor was traveling.

Five of Brunton’s friends independently told BuzzFeed News that they have heard Brunton tell the story at various times over the years.

One of those friends, Jan Steward, told BuzzFeed News she recalled Brunton telling her the story at the dinner table roughly a decade ago.

“It was clearly very, very upsetting to him,” she said.