A Poll Asked People For The First Word That Came To Mind When They Thought Of Trump And Here’s What They Said

Asked for the first word that comes to mind when thinking of President Trump, Americans' standout answer in a recent poll was "idiot."
"Incompetent" and "liar" followed, with "leader," "unqualified," and then, his actual job title — "president."
The answers came in the most recent Quinnipiac University poll, an independent survey of 1,078 voters nationwide that was released Wednesday. Live interviews were conducted between May 4 and 9, and the poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
The poll found Trump's approval rating to be at its almost lowest level ever, with just 36% of people supporting how he was handling the presidency. Most people — 61% — said he was dishonest, and 56% said he was a bad leader. As for his temperament, 66% agreed he was not level headed. Meanwhile, 56% believed he was intelligent, and 62% said he was strong.
The poll then asked people to say the first word that Trump brought to mind. Here's their answers, and how many times the word was repeated by poll respondents:
- idiot 39
- incompetent 31
- liar 30
- leader 25
- unqualified 25
- president 22
- strong 21
- businessman 18
- ignorant 16
- egotistical 15
- asshole 13
- stupid 13
- arrogant 12
- trying 12
- bully 11
- business 11
- narcissist 11
- successful 11
- disgusting 10
- great 10
- clown 9
- dishonest 9
- racist 9
- American 8
- bigot 8
- good 8
- money 8
- smart 8
- buffoon 7
- con-man 7
- crazy 7
- different 7
- disaster 7
- rich 7
- despicable 6
- dictator 6
- aggressive 5
- blowhard 5
- decisive 5
- embarrassment 5
- evil 5
- greedy 5
- inexperienced 5
- mental 5
- negotiator 5
- patriotism 5
