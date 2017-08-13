 go to content
Here's What We Know About The Man Accused Of Killing A Woman At A White Supremacist Rally

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, was arrested on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Claudia Koerner
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after police said he plowed his car into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

JUST IN: Booking photo of James Alex Fields, Jr. @NBC29
Henry Graff @HenryGraff

JUST IN: Booking photo of James Alex Fields, Jr. @NBC29

Nine pedestrians were injured in the crash, and a 32-year-old woman was killed.

Steve Helber / AP

Several hundred protesters had been marching in downtown Charlottesville to take a stand against a white supremacist rally. The gray Dodge Challenger plowed into a group of of the anti-racist protesters, captured in graphic detail in a photo by the Daily Progress.

Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress

Fields was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene of the crash, police said. He was charged Saturday night with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and hit and run.

UPDATE: Arrest made in Saturday fatality at 4th and Water streets. #cvilleaug12
Charlottesville City @CvilleCityHall

UPDATE: Arrest made in Saturday fatality at 4th and Water streets. #cvilleaug12

Fields is from Maumee, Ohio and had traveled to Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally, his mother told the Toldeo Blade.

Samantha Bloom said her son had told her last week he was heading to an "alt right" rally in Virginia, but that she didn't know more about it, the Blade reported."I try to stay out of his political views. I don't get too involved,” she told the newspaper. "I told him to be careful," she said, "if they are going to rally, to make sure he is doing it peacefully." She then broke down in tears.
Facebook

Samantha Bloom said her son had told her last week he was heading to an "alt right" rally in Virginia, but that she didn't know more about it, the Blade reported.

"I try to stay out of his political views. I don't get too involved,” she told the newspaper.

"I told him to be careful," she said, "if they are going to rally, to make sure he is doing it peacefully." She then broke down in tears.

Fields is registered as a Republican and voted in the November election, as well as in Ohio's primary election this March, according to public records.

Lucas County

The FBI is now investigating the crash to determine if any civil rights violations took place.

Via FBI - Richmond Division #Charlottesville
Dan Scavino Jr. @Scavino45

Via FBI - Richmond Division #Charlottesville

If the FBI determines that civil rights violations took place, it could make Fields eligible for federal hate crimes charges.

On a Facebook page that appears to belong to Fields, photos included memes embraced by the alt right and some supporters of President Donald Trump, including Pepe the Frog and a portrait of a crowned Trump sitting on a throne.

Facebook

Other posts contain more overt references to Nazism and white supremacy, including a cover photo of soldiers with an American flag and swastikas, and a baby portrait of Adolph Hitler.

Facebook

A photo from 2015 showed Fields proudly posing with a gray Dodge — his first car, according to a comment on Facebook.

Facebook

Other posts from 2015 suggest Fields was planning to join the military. An Army spokesperson could not immediately verify if Fields had served and for how long.

Facebook

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

