Here's What We Know About The Man Accused Of Killing A Woman At A White Supremacist Rally

Facebook

Samantha Bloom said her son had told her last week he was heading to an "alt right" rally in Virginia, but that she didn't know more about it, the Blade reported.

"I try to stay out of his political views. I don't get too involved,” she told the newspaper.

"I told him to be careful," she said, "if they are going to rally, to make sure he is doing it peacefully." She then broke down in tears.