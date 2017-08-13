Here's What We Know About The Man Accused Of Killing A Woman At A White Supremacist Rally

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after police said he plowed his car into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Nine pedestrians were injured in the crash, and a 32-year-old woman was killed.
Fields was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene of the crash, police said. He was charged Saturday night with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and hit and run.
Fields is from Maumee, Ohio and had traveled to Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally, his mother told the Toldeo Blade.
Fields is registered as a Republican and voted in the November election, as well as in Ohio's primary election this March, according to public records.
The FBI is now investigating the crash to determine if any civil rights violations took place.
On a Facebook page that appears to belong to Fields, photos included memes embraced by the alt right and some supporters of President Donald Trump, including Pepe the Frog and a portrait of a crowned Trump sitting on a throne.
Other posts contain more overt references to Nazism and white supremacy, including a cover photo of soldiers with an American flag and swastikas, and a baby portrait of Adolph Hitler.
A photo from 2015 showed Fields proudly posing with a gray Dodge — his first car, according to a comment on Facebook.
Other posts from 2015 suggest Fields was planning to join the military. An Army spokesperson could not immediately verify if Fields had served and for how long.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
