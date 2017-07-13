"Watch Your Back, Bitch": Trump's Lawyer Sent Some Threatening Late-Night Emails To A Stranger

MSNBC

Kasowitz hasn't sought security clearance, but experts told ProPublica it may become necessary given the intelligence issues related to the Russia investigation.

The story details what ProPublica said was the alcohol-fueled, tough-guy culture of Kasowitz's law firm, as well as his reported intermittent struggles with alcohol abuse. The story raised questions about the attorney's effectiveness in defending Trump, and its findings were shared by Rachel Maddow Wednesday night on MSNBC.