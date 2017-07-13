"Watch Your Back, Bitch": Trump's Lawyer Sent Some Threatening Late-Night Emails To A Stranger

This is Marc Kasowitz, President Trump's lawyer.
With investigations underway into Russian interference in the election, Kasowitz has taken over fielding questions about any connections between Russia and Trump.
On Wednesday, the investigative site ProPublica reported that Kasowitz would have trouble getting security clearance because of his history of alcohol abuse.
After the show, one viewer sent an email to Kasowitz with the subject line, "Resign," ProPublica reported.
The email read:
Marc,
You don't know me. I don't know you.
But, I believe it is in you interest and the long-term interest of your firm for you to resign from your position advising the President re: pending federal legal matters. No good can come from this and, in fact, your name may be turn out to be a disparaging historical footnote to the presidency of DJT.
Kasowitz replied, "F*ck you." Then, he followed up with a threat.
"I'm on you now. You are fucking with me now
Let's see who you are
Watch your back , bitch"
"I already know where you live, I'm on you," Kasowitz wrote.
A spokesman for Kasowitz said he would apologize to the person who sent the email, and added it had been a long day.
"Mr. Kasowitz, who is tied up with client matters, said he intends to apologize to the writer of the email referenced in today’s ProPublica story. While no excuse, the email came at the end of a very long day that at 10 pm was not yet over."
Kasowitz himself said:
“The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner. I intend to send him an email stating just that. This is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I can’t.”
The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry as to whether Trump intended to retain Kasowitz as his personal counsel.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
