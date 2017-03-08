Utah Is Set To Become The First State To Lower The Legal Alcohol Limit

Utah is set to have the toughest standards in the US for drinking and driving.
The state legislature on Wednesday passed a bill lowering the legal limit to .05% blood alcohol content, down from the .08% that is generally standard in the US. A spokesperson for Gov. Gary Herbert told BuzzFeed News he supports the bill; it must be signed by the governor to become law.
Utah is unique in its majority population of Mormons, who as part of their faith do not drink alcohol.
If signed into law as expected, the new standard would go into effect Dec. 30, 2018.
In general, states consider a BAC of .08% or higher to be driving under the influence. In some states, stricter standards exist for commercial drivers or drivers with a history of DUI. There’s also zero tolerance for drivers under the age of 21, who cannot legally drink.
