Trump Has Launched A "Real News" Program On His Facebook, Hosted By His Daughter-In-Law

In one video, Lara Trump said she'd be back every week to provide updates on the president's accomplishments.

After months of denigrating the media as fake news, President Trump has launched a news program of his own on Facebook featuring his daughter-in-law. "Watch here for REAL news!" a post on the president's Facebook page said Sunday. Lara Trump, who is married to the president's son Eric, appeared as the video's host in front of a Trump campaign background. Speaking to the camera like a TV news anchor, she offered updates on news favorable to her father-in-law. "I bet you haven't heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there's so much fake news out there," she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about how the video came to be produced and if Lara Trump should be considered part of the president's communications team. She previously worked as a producer for Inside Edition and has frequently made appearances in support of the Trump campaign. She first promoted what will apparently be a series two weeks ago, encouraging the president's 23 million followers on Facebook to tune in every week. "We're going to bring you nothing but the facts, stay tuned," she said.

Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!

Since the campaign and as recently as Tuesday, Trump has bragged that he doesn't need the mainstream media to reach his supporters given his large audiences on social media. The creation of some form of Trump TV was long rumored, and his Facebook page already streams many of his public appearances. With her video update, Lara Trump offered one more way the president's supporters could avoid news reporting on the issues surrounding the White House. "Thanks for joining us everybody. I'm Lara Trump, and that is the real news," she signed off.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

