Trump Changed His Mind On NATO And Said It's "No Longer Obsolete"

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

President Trump on Wednesday said NATO is "no longer obsolete," a sharp reversal from what he said repeatedly during the election and his first weeks in office.

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," he said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In January, Trump called the military alliance — credited with maintaining international stability for decades — "obsolete." The president has repeatedly stated falsely that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was not combatting terrorism until he complained.

"I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change, and now they do fight terrorism," Trump claimed Wednesday.

The president appeared to be referring to NATO's creation of a new intelligence and security division, a reorganization last June aimed at better sharing intelligence among allies.

After Trump took credit for the "change," Stoltenberg spoke on how NATO allies joined the US's fight against terrorism in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

"Hundreds of thousands of European and Canadian soldiers have served shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops. More than 1,000 have paid the ultimate price," he said.

Stoltenberg added that NATO should use its experience and resources to do more in the fight against terror, and he was committed to seeking an increase in defense spending among member nations.