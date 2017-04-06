Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Trump Said He Didn’t Believe O’Reilly Harassed Women. Now One Accuser Is Speaking Out

Rebecca Gomez Diamond, who was a host on Fox Business Network, reportedly received a settlement in 2011 after saying she was harassed by Bill O'Reilly.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Shaul Schwarz / Getty Images

A former Fox Business Network host who reportedly received a settlement over sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly criticized President Trump on Wednesday for his defense of the top-rated cable news host.

Trump earlier in the day declared O'Reilly innocent of the allegations that prompted Fox to pay $13 million to settle complaints from women at the network, the New York Times reported. Trump said he didn't believe O'Reilly should have settled because he was a "good person" who had done nothing wrong.

Without naming O'Reilly or describing his behavior toward her, former Fox Business Network host Rebecca Gomez Diamond spoke up for the women who had received settlements and criticized Trump for his defense of O'Reilly. According to the Times, Diamond in 2011 received a settlement for an undisclosed amount related to sexual harassment and O'Reilly.

"I'm saddened reading your comments. Truly disappointed and vilified all over again. Such comments tell women they won't be believed," she tweeted at Trump's @POTUS account.

The tweets were her first public comments since the settlements were revealed over the weekend.

@POTUS I'm saddened reading your comments. Truly disappointed and vilified all over again. Such comments tell women they won't be believed
Rebecca Diamond @gogodiamond

@POTUS I'm saddened reading your comments. Truly disappointed and vilified all over again. Such comments tell women they won't be believed

Reply Retweet Favorite

Diamond added that the women were forced into settlements because of their employment agreements with Fox, which require mediation and prevent women from going to court.

"President Trump, the women were forced to settle, not the other way around, because of employment agreements prohibiting court trials," she tweeted at the president. "If you don't believe in settlements, get rid of forced mediation employment agreements and women won't have to settle."

She added that she had met three of Trump's children while she was a host for Fox Business.

@POTUS President Trump, I have personally met and interviewed three of your children several times while I was a host at Fox Business.
Rebecca Diamond @gogodiamond

@POTUS President Trump, I have personally met and interviewed three of your children several times while I was a host at Fox Business.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Times reported that Diamond had signed a confidentiality agreement that prevented her from speaking about her claims. Her case involved recorded conversations with O'Reilly, the Times reported.

Diamond did not immediately return a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Trump Defends Alleged Harasser Bill O'Reilly During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/trump-defends-oreilly?utm_term=.lj153Jnk85#.tu9l4PYB7l

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With USNews