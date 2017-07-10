Trump Accused Comey Of Leaking Classified Information But There's No Proof Of That

President Trump on Monday launched an early morning tweetstorm, accusing former FBI Director James Comey of leaking classified information to the media.
The tweet came just moments after a misleading segment aired on the Fox News morning show Fox and Friends that reported Comey had leaked classified information to the news media and put national security at risk.
Trump fired Comey in May and almost immediately began threatening him against leaking information.
Not long after being fired, Comey did leak a memo — one of several he kept about his conversations with the president.
Questions about the memos and Comey's interactions with Trump prompted the Senate Intelligence Committee to call Comey to testify on June 8.
The Feb. 14 memo was also unclassified, according to Daniel Richman, the Columbia Law School professor who provided it to the Times on behalf of Comey.
The FBI declined to release the memos to BuzzFeed News — including one that is unclassified — citing their potential to become part of law enforcement proceedings.
A document's potential impact on law enforcement proceedings is one of several reasons a federal agency may decline to release records. It may also deny the release of records because they are classified — which the FBI did not specifically do in this case.
The New York Times and CNN have filed lawsuits under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the memos.
Some of the memos appear to have been classified retroactively, Politico reported on Monday.
But while Trump appears to be standing by his assertion, Fox News said the network would address its misleading report on Tuesday.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.