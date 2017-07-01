The US Military Has Delayed Enlisting Transgender Recruits By Another Six Months

The Department of Defense announced Friday that transgender people may not enlist in the military until at least Jan. 1, 2018.

Branches of service had previously asked for an extension of a year or more to develop plans to integrate transgender recruits. The plans do not apply to transgender people already serving in the military.

Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement Friday that the decision came after a recommendation from the military branches. Guidelines established last year had aimed at allowing transgender troops to enlist starting at the end of June.

"Secretary [Jim] Mattis today approved a recommendation by the services to defer accessing transgender applicants into the military until Jan. 1, 2018," White said. "The services will review their accession plans and provide input on the impact to the readiness and lethality of our forces."

No explanation for the delay was given by the Pentagon. Army and Air Force officials previously told BuzzFeed News they wanted two more years to study how to welcome transgender troops. The Navy had said it would be ready by July 1, but it also asked the Pentagon for a year extension to accommodate a request by the Marine Corps.

In May, two transgender cadets graduated US military academies, USA Today reported. But with the current policy, they have not been allowed to serve as officers.

A 2016 report by the RAND Corporation commissioned by the Department of Defense found integrating transgender people in the military would have "minimal impact" on armed forces' readiness.