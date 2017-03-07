Get Our News App
The Statue Of Liberty Went Dark After An Unplanned Power Outage

Video showed the lights out Tuesday night at the iconic Lady Liberty, and initially, people wondered if it was related to a political protest.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Lights went out at the Statue of Liberty on Tuesday after an unplanned power outage, the National Park Service said.

View this image ›

EarthCam / Via earthcam.com

2. Web cameras that normally show the Liberty Island icon fully illuminated by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday showed only her torch and a handful of other lights.

View this image ›

EarthCam

3. CNN also aired video that Lady Liberty had gone dark. The National Park Service, which manages the national monument, said in a statement it was possibly due to work on a generator.

View this image ›

CNN

“A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight,” National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said.

“The outage was most likely due to work related to an ongoing project to activate a new emergency backup generator that is part of our last remaining Hurricane Sandy recovery projects.”

Willis added that crews would be able return to the island to confirm what happened Wednesday morning.

5. Here’s how the statue normally looks at night.

View this image ›

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

View this image ›

EarthCam

7. Before the explanation, people on Twitter suggested it was to mark A Day Without Women, the women’s strike planned for Wednesday around the US.

The lights are out at the Statue of Liberty...that's ONE MORE woman America CANNOT do without. #adaywithoutwomen #LightsOut

— Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule)

CNN reporting that the lights have gone out at the Statue of Liberty. #ADayWithoutWomen starting early.

— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_)

9. The Women’s March didn’t take responsibility, but it also suggested the darkness was connected to its upcoming protest.

Lady Liberty got the memo. On 3/8, we strike! #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLiberty (Anyone know who this amazing arti… https://t.co/TPfsm393P6

— Women's March (@womensmarch)

10. Others wondered if darkness at the nation’s symbol of immigration was a protest of President Trump’s travel ban.

For what it's worth, if someone cut the power to the statue of liberty as a protest of immigration policy, that would be just stunning.

— David Solimini (@CommsDirector)

11. And others — correctly, it turned out — thought it was just a power outage.

Some sort of power outage at the Statue of Liberty. Live on earthcam dot com. https://t.co/o1V5rmCsxr… https://t.co/YG0X5QknLL

— CuteAndScary (@CuteAndScary)

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
