Get Our News App
32 Things That’ll Make You Want To Use Amazon Prime…
Things That Only Happen During A Home Birth video
It Took Exactly 15 Minutes For This Female…
President Donald Trump Says Women’s Marchers Should…
Can You Match The Color Scheme To The Studio Ghibli…
World

The Remains Of 56 People Were Found In A Mass Grave In Mexico

The grave was discovered last year, and on Sunday, authorities in Nueva León said they had identified 24 of the victims.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A mass grave in Mexico contained the remains of 56 people, many of whom went missing in 2010, authorities said Sunday.

The grave was found in the state of Nuevo León in February 2016, and over the last year, authorities have been analyzing bone fragments and teeth to create DNA profiles of the remains, the local attorney general said. Ultimately it was determined 56 people were buried at the foot of the Cerro del Fraile in the city of Garcia, outside of Monterrey.

View this image ›

Google Maps

Of the 56, 24 people were identified as individuals who had been reported missing in 2010, the prosecutor said. Authorities were in the process of reuniting the remains with their families. The other 32 victims have not been identified.

Their deaths date back to a time of violence between organized crime and government forces in the region, El Universal reported. The grave is believed to be where a local gang dumped its victims, the newspaper reported.

“The prosecutor’s office is directing the investigation with all due attention and absolute respect to the protection of the victims and their families, taking the necessary actions so that those responsible for the crimes are sanctioned,” authorities said in a statement.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Behind Closed Doors At Davos: “Make Elites Great Again”

by Miriam Elder

Connect With World
Follow Us On Apple News
More News
More News
Now Buzzing