Mike Flynn Is Seeking Immunity For Testifying On Alleged Trump Ties To Russia

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn is seeking assurances that he won't face "unfair prosecution" in exchange for testifying about the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, his attorney said Thursday.

Flynn has reportedly made offers to the FBI and members of Congress to testify in exchange for immunity, but so far, no one has taken him up on it, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The House and Senate intelligence committees are currently investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to try to sway the US presidential election.



The retired general, who began advising the Trump campaign in 2015, resigned from his role as national security adviser after revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with a Russian ambassador.

Flynn's lawyer confirmed that the retired general had been in talks about an immunity deal, but he declined to discuss details.

"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," attorney Robert Kelner said in a statement.

Kelner added that Flynn was currently facing unfounded accusations of criminal wrongdoing, some going as far as treason.

"No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution," Kelner said.