Mike Flynn Is Seeking Immunity For Testifying On Alleged Trump Ties To Russia

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn is seeking assurances that he won't face "unfair prosecution" in exchange for testifying about the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, his attorney said Thursday.
Flynn has reportedly made offers to the FBI and members of Congress to testify in exchange for immunity, but so far, no one has taken him up on it, the Wall Street Journal first reported.
The House and Senate intelligence committees are currently investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to try to sway the US presidential election.
The retired general, who began advising the Trump campaign in 2015, resigned from his role as national security adviser after revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with a Russian ambassador.
Flynn's lawyer confirmed that the retired general had been in talks about an immunity deal, but he declined to discuss details.
"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," attorney Robert Kelner said in a statement.
Kelner added that Flynn was currently facing unfounded accusations of criminal wrongdoing, some going as far as treason.
"No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution," Kelner said.
Flynn himself had business ties to Russia outside of the Trump campaign, earning tens of thousands of dollars for speaking engagements. In one appearance, a December 2015 dinner for the state-owned RT TV network, he was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Those payments have drawn questions from Democratic lawmakers about whether Flynn violated the Constitution's emoluments clause, which bans US leaders from taking payments from foreign governments.
During the 2016 campaign, Flynn was a vocal critic of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and memorably called to "lock her up" during the Republican National Convention.
When five Clinton staffers were given immunity during the investigation of her emails, Flynn again said it pointed to criminality in her campaign.
"When you are given immunity, that means that you have probably committed a crime," he told NBC's Chuck Todd in September.
