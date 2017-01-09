The Man Behind The "Hollyweed" Sign Has Surrendered To Police

Damian Dovarganes / AP ID: 10294698

The man who transformed the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed” on New Year’s Day has turned himself in to Los Angeles police.

Artist Zach Fernandez, who goes by “JesusHands” on social media, surrendered to police with his attorney on Monday. Fernandez had in the early hours of Jan. 1 broken into the fenced-off area surrounding the iconic sign and wrapped letters with tarps to transform its message.

“It was something to smile and laugh out loud about,” the Pomona, California, resident previously told BuzzFeed News. “Just lift their spirits and let them live because 2016 was a crazy year, dude.”

Los Angeles police said Fernandez was arrested and booked on suspicion of trespassing, a misdemeanor. He would be released pending a Feb. 15 court appearance, police said.

The 30-year-old artist had told BuzzFeed News he pulled off the transformation with help from his former wife, and it took about three hours and $35 in materials. The prank was inspired by a previous local artist; in 1976, Daniel Finegood first wrapped the sign to say Hollyweed as an art project while he was a student at the University of California, Northridge.

Police previously said the sign was undamaged, so the prank would not be considered vandalism. Even so, city councilman David Ryu said he had encouraged the city attorney and LAPD to pursue a case against the prankster.

“While the Hollywood Sign is an internationally recognized icon, it is located in a large urban wilderness park next to thousands of residential homes,” he said in a statement. “My office takes the safety of residents and visitors very seriously, and we will continue to coordinate and advocate for traffic control measures and safety efforts throughout the areas next to the sign.”