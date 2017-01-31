Someone Keeps Hacking Radio Stations To Play "Fuck Donald Trump"

4. Monday’s apparent hack followed similar “FDT” broadcasts on small stations in other states.

On Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration, a low-power station in San Angelo, Texas, that normally airs R&B oldies played the song. Other stations hacked that day included El Jefe 96.7, a Spanish language station in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Mother of the Redeemer Radio 103.5 in Evansville, Indiana, and Crescent Hill Radio, a nonprofit station that plays local music in Louisville, Kentucky.

“OK, not funny. some one has hacked into out transmitter tower, and the FM was playing a mp3 clip repeatedly of %$^# Donald Trump,” Crescent Hill Radio posted on Facebook on Jan. 20, according to the Courier-Journal.

Radio Insight reported the hack was done through a Barix Exstreamer, an audio over IP device that isn’t by default secured. A similar hack last year took over radio stations with an explicit furry podcast.

Meanwhile, other radio stations have been playing the song intentionally. A pirate radio station in Seattle has been looping the song for a week, Q13 Fox reported. Other stations are playing a radio edit of the song as part of their regular broadcast rotation.