Seattle's Mayor Won't Seek Reelection After Claims He Sexually Abused Teens

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Tuesday he is dropping his campaign for reelection following allegations from four men that Murray had sexually abused them as teens.

Murray, the city's first openly gay mayor, will serve out his current term, which ends Dec. 31. He maintained Tuesday that the allegations are false, but said the scandal around them would be a distraction from the issues facing the city.

"The allegations against me paint me in the worst possible historic portrait of a gay man," he said. "The allegations against me are not true, and I say this with all honest and with the deepest sincerity. But the scandal surrounding them and me is hurting this city. It hurts those who have been victims of abuse, it hurts my family, it hurts [my husband] Michael."