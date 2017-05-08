Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Sally Yates Says Nobody Told The Justice Department About Trump's Travel Ban In Advance

The former acting attorney general told senators on Monday that she first learned from media reports about the executive order, which she took a stand against before being fired.

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Eric Thayer / Getty Images

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said no one from the Trump administration consulted with the Department of Justice on its disruptive travel ban, which is now being challenged in federal court.

Yates said the Department of Justice learned about the policy — derided by some as a Muslim ban — from media reports as it was rolled out.

"Not only was the department not consulted, we weren't even told about it," Yates said Monday during a Senate hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. "I learned about this from media reports."

Yates added that the administration failed to work with not only her, but experts in national security who could have offered insight into the policy.

Trump's executive order, which banned Syrian refugees from entering the US as well as people from seven Muslim-majority countries, caused chaos at airports and drew protests around the country. It was challenged in court and Yates ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend it, adding she was "not convinced" that defending it would follow her responsibility to "to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

Yates was fired. A second version of the travel ban was then put out by the White House, and it too is now on hold as it faces court challenges.

Trump Fires Acting Attorney General After She Orders Justice Lawyers Not To Defend Travel Ban

https://www.buzzfeed.com/chrisgeidner/acting-attorney-general-orders-justice-department-not-to-def?utm_term=.obOaOd4Poa#.ewbam7ODMa

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews