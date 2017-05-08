Sally Yates Says Nobody Told The Justice Department About Trump's Travel Ban In Advance

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said no one from the Trump administration consulted with the Department of Justice on its disruptive travel ban, which is now being challenged in federal court.

Yates said the Department of Justice learned about the policy — derided by some as a Muslim ban — from media reports as it was rolled out.

"Not only was the department not consulted, we weren't even told about it," Yates said Monday during a Senate hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. "I learned about this from media reports."

Yates added that the administration failed to work with not only her, but experts in national security who could have offered insight into the policy.

Trump's executive order, which banned Syrian refugees from entering the US as well as people from seven Muslim-majority countries, caused chaos at airports and drew protests around the country. It was challenged in court and Yates ordered Justice Department lawyers not to defend it, adding she was "not convinced" that defending it would follow her responsibility to "to always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

Yates was fired. A second version of the travel ban was then put out by the White House, and it too is now on hold as it faces court challenges.