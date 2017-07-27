Ride Malfunction At The Ohio State Fair Kills 1 Person And Injures 7 Others

One person was killed and seven others injured Wednesday night after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.
A graphic video showed people being thrown from the Fireball ride, which appeared to break apart while riders were in midair.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered an investigation into the incident and all fair rides will be shut down until safety inspections can take place.
Wednesday was the fair's opening day, and tens of thousands of visitors had been expected through its closing on Aug. 6.
Rides had been inspected on Tuesday before the fair opened, 10TV reported.
