Ride Malfunction At The Ohio State Fair Kills 1 Person And Injures 7 Others

Five people were in critical condition after being thrown from the Fireball ride Wednesday evening.

Updated on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

One person was killed and seven others injured Wednesday night after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

DEADLY ACCIDENT @OhioStateFair *1 Dead, 5 Critical Condition *Fireball Ride *1st Day of fair *Occured @ 7:20pm Pics… https://t.co/kCHs1oFBn3
Chris Tye @TVTye

DEADLY ACCIDENT @OhioStateFair *1 Dead, 5 Critical Condition *Fireball Ride *1st Day of fair *Occured @ 7:20pm Pics… https://t.co/kCHs1oFBn3

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the scene at 7:20 p.m., Battalion Chief Steve Martin told BuzzFeed News. When they arrived, they found one person had died. Five others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, he said.

Two other people were injured in the incident, and their condition was stable, Martin said.

A graphic video showed people being thrown from the Fireball ride, which appeared to break apart while riders were in midair.

@10TV
JU 🐻🤤 @obey_jbell

@10TV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered an investigation into the incident and all fair rides will be shut down until safety inspections can take place.

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair.
John Kasich @JohnKasich

Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wednesday was the fair's opening day, and tens of thousands of visitors had been expected through its closing on Aug. 6.

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.
Ohio State Fair @OhioStateFair

There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rides had been inspected on Tuesday before the fair opened, 10TV reported.

Ride inspections happening today at the @OhioStateFair. What parents need to know tonight on #10TV
Molly Brewer @MollyBrewer10TV

Ride inspections happening today at the @OhioStateFair. What parents need to know tonight on #10TV

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

