President Trump Praised Australia's Universal Health Care Right After The House Repealed Obamacare

"You have better health care than we do," Trump told Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

It was the first time the leaders have met face-to-face, and they marked the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Coral Sea, in which US and Australian forces worked together against Japan during WWII.

While answering questions about the House of Representatives vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act Thursday, Trump said Australia's health care system was better than the one in the US. 7 News Sydney

"Deductibles are going to come down. It's going to be fantastic health care," Trump said of the Republican-backed American Health Care Act. "Right now Obamacare is failing." "I shouldn't say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia, because you have better health care than we do," Trump continued. "We're going to have great health care very soon."

The GOP has routinely spoken against creating a similar system in the US. Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid coverage was also not popular among the Republicans, and became one of the reasons they vowed for years to repeal the law.

Trump's comments made Sen. Bernie Sanders, a big proponent of universal health care, burst out laughing on MSNBC. MSNBC

"Thank you Mr. President. Let us move to a Medicare for all system that does what every other major country on earth does: guarantee health care to all people at a fraction of the cost per capita what we spend," Sanders said after seeing the clip. "Thank you Mr. President. We'll quote you on the floor of the Senate."

In January, Trump told the Washington Post he wanted "insurance for everybody." That's ultimately not how the Obamacare replacement bill has been structured. “We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” Trump told the paper. “There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can’t pay for it, you don’t get it. That’s not going to happen with us.” His position on single-payer health care has changed over time. In 1999, Trump said in an interview with Larry King that he supported universal health care. In more recent interviews, Trump praised the system as it worked in Canada and Scotland — but he offered few details about what kind of health care system he'd like to see implemented in the US, PolitiFact reported.