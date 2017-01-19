Get Our News App
Pizza Lasagna
All The Best Deals On The Internet Today
We Trained Like The Kardashians For A Week video
Performers At Trump’s Inauguration Vs. Performers…

People Noticed That Crowds Were A Lot Smaller For Trump’s Inaugural Concert Than Obama’s

This year, Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down were the headliners.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Here’s the crowd outside the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday for a concert celebrating President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

Here's the crowd outside the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday for a concert celebrating President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.

View this image ›

C-SPAN

View this image ›

Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

The National Park Service declined to estimate how many people attended the concert. MSNBC estimated the crowd at around 10,000.

3. Trump thanked people for coming by the “thousands and thousands” and added that he didn’t know if a concert outside the Lincoln Memorial had ever been done.

“This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial. I don’t know if it’s ever been done before,” Trump said. “But if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and thousands, and here we are tonight, all the way back. All the way back.”

At a dinner for campaign donors later on Thursday, Trump doubled down on his claim that the concert was unprecedented.

“We thought it would be a small concert and tens of thousands of people were there,” Trump said. “It went all the way to the back. They never had so many people. And very few people ever had a concert at the Lincoln memorial.”

4. Here’s the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for a concert ahead of President Obama’s inauguration in 2009.

Here's the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for a concert ahead of President Obama's inauguration in 2009.

View this image ›

Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images

5. At the time, the Washington Post estimated 400,000 people attended.

At the time, the Washington Post estimated 400,000 people attended.

View this image ›

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

6. Some people noticed the difference.

I’ve seen more people on the National Mall on a random summer Wednesday

— tc (@chillmage)

LOL #Obama's inaugural concert in 2009 (first two photos) vs. #Trump's #InauguralConcert today. TRAGIC.

— Mark Sundstrom (@106th)

The National Mall was sort of surreal today – a dappling of folks in red ball caps taking selfies at the Capitol but otherwise pretty empty.

— Jeffery Saddoris (@jefferysaddoris)

National Mall looks pretty empty for the Inaugural concert.

— Scott Goss (@scottwgoss)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Viral WhatsApp Hoaxes Are India’s Own Fake News Crisis

by Pranav Dixit

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing