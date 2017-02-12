Get Our News App
Thousands Evacuate As Water Overwhelms Tallest Dam In The US

The emergency spillway of the dam holding back Lake Oroville in California continued to suffer severe erosion on Sunday, prompting fears that the structure would fail.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Thousands of residents in Northern California evacuated on Sunday in the face of high waters and erosion of the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway.

2. The California Department of Water Resources initially announced Sunday that the auxiliary spillway of the tallest dam in the US was expected to fail.

3. Water had reached the top of the 770-foot-tall dam on Friday, sending a cascade into an emergency spillway for the first time in the dam’s history.

Josh F.W. Cook/Office of Assemblyman Brian Dahle via AP

4. That prompted erosion, officials said, and a hole in the spillway was discovered Sunday.

5. Fearing massive flooding, officials in low-lying communities around the dam called for evacuations that, according to the Associated Press, affected at least130,000 people.

“Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville,” an advisory from the National Weather Service said. “This is not a Drill. This is not a Drill. Repeat this is not a drill.”

6. Later in the evening, however, officials said the erosion was not progressing as fast as initially feared — and there was an opportunity to fix the hole.

A plan was in the works to drop bags of rocks via helicopter into the crevasse, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. The amount of water coming into the emergency spillway was also lower, hopefully stabilizing the situation as a repair was made, he said.

The sheriff added he had called for the evacuation before information on the slower rate of erosion and potential repairs was available.

“The timeframe we were dealing with at that point was mere hours,” he said. “And I couldn’t risk the lives of thousands of people, so we took this rather significant step. I would rather be safe than sorry.”

Officials also assured the public that the dam itself is structurally sound, and separate from the auxiliary spillway.

8. The Oroville Dam is located about 75 miles north of Sacramento. The man-made Lake Oroville stores water for California’s drinking supply and helps with flood control.

William Croyle / AP

Officials planned another briefing for later Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
