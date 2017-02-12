Thousands Evacuate As Water Overwhelms Tallest Dam In The US

A plan was in the works to drop bags of rocks via helicopter into the crevasse, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. The amount of water coming into the emergency spillway was also lower, hopefully stabilizing the situation as a repair was made, he said.

The sheriff added he had called for the evacuation before information on the slower rate of erosion and potential repairs was available.

“The timeframe we were dealing with at that point was mere hours,” he said. “And I couldn’t risk the lives of thousands of people, so we took this rather significant step. I would rather be safe than sorry.”

Officials also assured the public that the dam itself is structurally sound, and separate from the auxiliary spillway.