Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas Has Apologized For Saying Victims Of Sexual Assault Share Responsibility

After gymnast Aly Raisman, who has said she was sexually abused by a team doctor, wrote about the need to stop shaming victims, her Olympic teammate Gabby Douglas disagreed with her on Twitter.

Raisman first spoke out Sunday on 60 Minutes, where she alleged that she was sexually abused by Larry Nassar, who was a doctor for the USA Gymnastics women's team at the time. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting dozens of gymnasts, including Raisman's teammate McKayla Maroney, and is currently facing criminal charges, as well as multiple lawsuits.

Raisman has said USA Gymnastics didn't do enough to protect girls and young women. And in a speech at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday, she said she was standing up for all those who have allegedly been abused by Nassar. "I am beyond disgusted that a decorated Olympic and USA Gymnastics doctor was able to prey upon so many over such a long period of time; and until we fully understand the flaws in the system that allowed this to happen in the first place—and enabled it to continue for decades—we can't be confident it won't happen again," Raisman said. "I am determined to work towards real and meaningful change." Share On email Share On email

On Friday, she also took on the notion that women who dress sexy are to blame for sexual abuse. We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help. "Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse," Raisman wrote. "What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER."

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Douglas wrote, "however it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."

Fans were quick to point out she was literally engaging in the definition of victim shaming. And how DARE she quote Aly’s tweet with a disgusting, victim blaming response?! Someone who is supposed to be one o… https://t.co/CCSJR1DbXH

Douglas then replied that she was trying to say responsibility "goes both ways." "No it does not," another fan said — sexual assault is never the victim's fault. @gabrielledoug @dwtsfishovskiy No it does not lmao girl you’re literally sitting here saying it’s both the victims… https://t.co/hssWZnakzq

@gabrielledoug @dwtsfishovskiy It doesn't go both ways. Sexual assault is always solely the fault of the person who… https://t.co/PV5EDWF2BK

Fellow Olympic teammate Simone Biles then tweeted her support for Raisman and all other victims of assault. shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your tea… https://t.co/sDwKBr4eOI

"shocks me that I'm seeing this but it doesn't surprise me..." she tweeted. "honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG."

Douglas then tweeted that she misspoke and was sorry that her words were taken as unsupportive. i didn’t correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don’t stand alongside my teammates. reg… https://t.co/YW2PFdcO43

"i didn't correctly word my reply & i am deeply sorry for coming off like i don't stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. i am WITH you. #metoo"