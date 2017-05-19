Officer Won't Face Charges In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old With BB Gun

A grand jury declined to indict Officer Bryan Mason in the death of Tyre King, the Columbus Dispatch and Fox 28 reported on Friday.

The Columbus, Ohio, police officer who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy carrying a BB gun in September won't face charges, according to reports.

Mason and other officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery on the evening of Sept. 14. According to the robbery victim, several young men approached him, one of whom had a gun. They demanded money and ran off when he gave them $10, the Dispatch reported.

Soon after, officers found three people matching the robbers' description and attempted to speak with them, when two ran off. Officers followed, and one suspect pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband, police said.

Mason then fired his gun multiple times. Only when crime scene investigators arrived was it determined that what had looked like a handgun was a BB gun, police said.

King was taken to a hospital, where he later died.