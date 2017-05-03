Melania Trump's Twitter Account Liked A Pretty Shady Tweet About Her Husband

Progressive writer Andy Ostroy tweeted a joke on Tuesday about President Trump that went over pretty well with his followers.
But one of the accounts that liked it was just a liiiiittle closer to the situation than the others.
That's right, the verified @melaniatrump account liked a tweet calling her marriage troubled with the viral Sad Melania reaction gif from President Trump's inauguration.
People were shook.
And they wondered if she was trying to send us a message.
Of course, the First Lady hasn't used the @melaniatrump account since her husband's victory.
Lately, she's been using the @FLOTUS account (which, btw, has no likes at all.)
The White House did not immediately respond to questions about whether Melania was still using her old Twitter account — or if she's not, who else might be 🤔
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.