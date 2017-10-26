Major Companies Silent On Legislation To Open Up NDAs

BuzzFeed News reached out to top names in tech, media, and business to see if they support efforts to prevent settlement agreements from silencing victims of sexual harassment and assault at work. Only one, Vox Media, gave a definitive answer (yes) on the record.

Lawmakers in three states are taking aim at the settlement agreements that they say enable serial harassers and predators in the workplace. A New York bill would void any employment contract or agreement that conceals claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, or other violations of employment law. And state legislators in California and New Jersey have said they're similarly interested in ending secret settlements in cases of sexual harassment. These efforts come after the New York Times revealed that producer Harvey Weinstein has privately settled accusations of harassment, assault, and rape from multiple women over the course of decades. The accusations had circulated as rumors for years, but in many cases, women were prevented from speaking publicly because settlement agreements required them to be quiet. Since then, an avalanche of accusations have accumulated against Weinstein. (He has denied that he in any instance engaged in nonconsensual sex.) And last week, the New York Times revealed that former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly in January agreed to pay a former analyst $32 million in one of a series of settlements he has made with women over the course of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York bill, which was introduced earlier this month, would void any contract provision that allows an employer to employee to keep quiet about sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Here's what prominent New York companies had to say: Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

27. Twitter Twitter spokeswoman Brielle Villablanca wrote in an email to BuzzFeed News: "We take all allegations of sexual harassment and other forms of workplace misconduct seriously, and investigate and respond as the circumstances merit. We have robust policies and processes in place, and we continue to review and improve upon these practices to best support our employees. "That said, it would be premature to comment on legislation before it’s been drafted.” Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

This post will be updated with any responses received after publication.

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles. Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com. Molly Hensley-Clancy is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. She covers the intersection of business and education. Contact Molly Hensley-Clancy at molly.hensley-clancy@buzzfeed.com. Davey Alba is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Davey Alba at davey.alba@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!