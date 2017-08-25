Knife Attacks Target Officers In Brussels And London On The Same Night

A man attacked soldiers in Brussels with a knife Friday night in a suspected act of terrorism, then minutes later, another man with a knife injured two police officers in London.

The two attacks did not appear to be connected, according to Brussels' mayor.

The London police officers were left with minor injuries from detaining the suspect, Metropolitan police said. In Brussels, one soldier was wounded in the face and another suffered a hand injury before the suspect was shot, the BBC reported.

The incidents came as European investigators continue to seek potential associates of the terror cell that struck Barcelona, killing 15 people.

In London, Metropolitan police said two officers saw a large knife in the car of a man as he stopped near a police vehicle in the area of Buckingham Palace around 8:35 p.m. As officers went to detain the 26-year-old man, they sustained minor injuries to their arms. They were treated by London Ambulance Service and taken to a hospital, and the suspect was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries before being questioned.

By the early hours of Saturday, authorities said the man had been arrested under the Terrorism Act of 2000, as well as on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police.

A further statement issued on Saturday morning said the man had reached for a 4-foot sword after deliberately driving into a police van. While being arrested he repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", police said.