Knife Attacks Target Officers In Brussels And London On The Same Night

A man attacked soldiers in Brussels with a knife Friday night in a suspected act of terrorism, then minutes later, another man with a knife injured two police officers in London.

The two attacks did not appear to be connected, according to Brussels' mayor.

The London police officers were left with minor injuries from detaining the suspect, Metropolitan police said. In Brussels, one soldier was wounded in the face and another suffered a hand injury before the suspect was shot, the BBC reported.

The incidents came as European investigators continue to seek potential associates of the terror cell that struck Barcelona, killing 15 people.

In London, Metropolitan police said two officers saw a large knife in the car of a man as he stopped near a police vehicle in the area of Buckingham Palace around 8:35 p.m. As officers went to detain the man, described as in his early 20s, they sustained minor injuries to their arms. They were treated by London Ambulance Service and taken to a hospital, and the suspect was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries before being questioned.