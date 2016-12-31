At Least 35 Dead After Attack On Istanbul Nightclub

She added she saw one gunman with an assault rifle as well as two others shooting with handguns.

“It smelled like gunpowder,” she told Hürriyet. “I fainted. Then regained consciousness. My husband was covered in blood. People were covered in blood. Then we called for an ambulance and police.”

Police and special forces then arrived, telling victims to stay on the ground as they searched for the attackers, she said. They were then allowed to leave and seek medical attention.