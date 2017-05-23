Sections

Here's How Newspapers Are Reacting To The Manchester Attack

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 59 others injured when a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Manchester Evening News

@RobIrvine99 / Via Twitter: @RobIrvine99

The Eastern Daily Press

@David_Powles / Via Twitter: @David_Powles

The Daily Mirror

@dailymirror / Via Twitter: @DailyMirror

The Daily Telegraph

@telegraph / Via Twitter: @Telegraph

The Sun

@thesun / Via Twitter: @TheSun

The Guardian

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Daily Star

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Times of London

@thetimes / Via Twitter: @thetimes

The Daily Mail

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Evening Standard

@George_Osborne / Via Twitter: @George_Osborne

Die Welt

@welt / Via Twitter: @welt

Metro

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

i

@skynews / Via Twitter: @SkyNews

The Financial Times

@FT / Via Twitter: @FT

Western Mail

@walesonline / Via Twitter: @WalesOnline

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Live Updates: The UK Has Raised The Threat Level, Saying Another Terrorist Attack Could Be Imminent

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/manchester-attack?utm_term=.kxWzqKpYbz#.bswe8VarPe

These Are The Victims Of The Manchester Concert Attack

https://www.buzzfeed.com/laurasilver/these-are-the-victims-of-the-manchester-terror-attack?utm_term=.cal7Rwal87#.ynV2VynqD2

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

