3 People Were Killed In A California Shooting Spree And A Suspect Is In Custody

Police say a 39-year-old homeless man is in custody after killing a motel security guard, then killing three other people in a shooting spree in Fresno, California. Authorities had been searching for Kori Ali Muhammad after he was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Motel Six on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters.

Then, on Tuesday morning, police received alerts through a gunshot detection system that 16 rounds had been fired at several locations in the city within a minute. Officers were responding to the shooting when they saw a man running away from the scene, Dyer said. Officers arrested the man and realized it was Muhammad. As he was taken into custody, he said, "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase meaning "God is great" that has also been adopted by terrorist groups such as ISIS. "I'm not certain why he said what he said today, but I'm sure through the course of the interview we'll determine why," Dyer said. Dyer added that police had found a Facebook page that appeared to belong to Muhammad that contained anti-government and anti-white posts. Muhammad's motive is so far unknown, but the FBI will be joining the investigation, Dyer said. "I'm certain they're going to be very interested in this case," Dyer said. At the time of his arrest, Muhammad was carrying ammunition and speed loaders matching the caliber of revolver used in the shootings, Dyer said. Police believe he threw the gun as he was trying to flee, and it has not yet been located.

Gunshots were detected at four locations within a block of each other Tuesday morning. At the first location, Dyer said a man riding in a utility company pickup truck was fatally struck. "Our hearts are very heavy today, as we have lost a member of our PG&E family," a spokesperson for utility Pacific Gas & Electric said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our employee, and all those impacted by this tragic event." More gunshots were fired at another person nearby, but they were not injured. Then, in the parking lot of Catholic Charities, another man was fatally shot, Dyer said. Just outside the parking lot, a third man was fatally shot. Dyer said police are working to identify the three men killed on Tuesday. The security guard who was killed on Thursday was identified as 25-year-old Carl Williams, ABC 30 reported. In each instance, the shooting was unprovoked, Dyer said. "Unfortunately this was a random act of violence," he said. "These individuals that were chosen today did not do anything to deserve what they got."

On the Facebook page, posts reference black nationalism and cite natural disasters in the US as proof of punishment for "white devils." Several posts are tagged #ALLAHUAKBAR, and many others reference African spiritual concepts. Recent posts suggest Muhammad is in Atlanta, but Dyer said that investigators do not believe he left Fresno. Police had been in touch with his family members as they were searching for him, but he was estranged from many of them, Dyer said. The page also links to videos and music Muhammad appears to have uploaded online. "Death and destruction, murder and mayhem. That's what you get when you're fucking with me," he appears to sing in one video.

