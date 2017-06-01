Sections

World

France's President Trolled Trump For Pulling Out Of The Paris Agreement

"Make Our Planet Great Again"

Posted on
Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump announced on Thursday he was pulling the US out of the Paris climate agreement, a move criticized by many European leaders.

Andrew Harnik / AP

Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, called Trump's decision a mistake.

Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

Climate change is already changing our daily lives. It's not the future we want for our world.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in a video message, he said disappointed US scientists, engineers, and citizens working on climate solutions should move to France to continue their work.

Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the US:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then he basically dropped the political mic: He used Trump's own slogan against him.

Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Make Our Planet Great Again."

Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron

Reply Retweet Favorite

It wasn't the first time Macron has tried to meet Trump on his level. The two leaders had a death grip of a handshake when they met last week; Macron said it was important to not "make small concessions, even symbolic ones."

People were pretty into it.

Parker 🏳️‍🌈 @realParker9

@EmmanuelMacron wtf I love France now

Reply Retweet Favorite
PL. @Pl_Nrd

@EmmanuelMacron

Reply Retweet Favorite

🔥🔥

Anne B.🚶 @anne_beauge

@EmmanuelMacron Fière !

Reply Retweet Favorite
Adrien 🇪🇺 @adriensusini

@EmmanuelMacron Who's the boss !

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some French people weren't sold on Macron's own record on the environment.

Stéphane, PhD @labour_eco

@realParker9 @EmmanuelMacron don't worry ! he worked for off shore banks and his prime minister workd for pro nucle… https://t.co/DPs6Ky8Fde

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a phone call with Trump, Macron voiced his opinion along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Andrew Medichini / AP

According to a White House readout of the conversation, Trump assured the other leaders that "the United States, under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth."

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Trump Announced That The US Is Pulling Out Of The Paris Climate Deal

https://www.buzzfeed.com/danvergano/trump-paris-climate-deal-decision

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

