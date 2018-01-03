Fire Reported At Bill And Hillary Clinton's Home In Chappaqua

Share On more Share On more

Firefighters responded to a small fire at the Chappaqua, New York, home of former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished within about 25 minutes, and no one was injured, New Castle police told the Associated Press.

Helicopter footage from CBS New York did not show visible damage to the structure, which appeared to be a converted garage near the main house. Firefighters could be seen working in the building's second story.