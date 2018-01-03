Fire Reported At Bill And Hillary Clinton's Home In Chappaqua

Firefighters responded to a small fire at the Chappaqua, New York, home of former president Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was extinguished within about 25 minutes, and no one was injured, New Castle police told the Associated Press.
Helicopter footage from CBS New York did not show visible damage to the structure, which appeared to be a converted garage near the main house. Firefighters could be seen working in the building's second story.
A spokesperson for the Clintons did not immediately return a request for comment. It was not immediately known who was home at the time of the fire or what the extent of the damage was.
The Clintons purchased the 5,232-square-foot home, originally built in 1889, for $1.7 million in 1999. In 2016, they also bought the property next door.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.