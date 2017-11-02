A Twitter Employee "Inadvertently" Deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter Account

President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump disappeared for several minutes Thursday evening after it was accidentally deactivated by a Twitter employee.
The account, which Trump has used since 2009 and is arguably the most important social media account in the world, was restored after 11 minutes.
Twitter said Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated" by an employee due to "human error," and said it is taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.
ADVERTISEMENT
The account, while deactivated, wasn't suspended — that would result in a different error page.
Though the deactivation was just for a few moments, a lot of people (OK, journalists) freaked out.
After all, Trump's tweets are official White House statements.
It wouldn't have been the first time someone told Trump to delete his account.
And people wondered what would happen in the ~chaos~ of a presidency without Twitter.
But really:
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.