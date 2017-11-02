 back to top
A Twitter Employee "Inadvertently" Deactivated Donald Trump's Twitter Account

The president's personal account was abruptly taken offline for 11 minutes Thursday. Twitter says it was "inadvertently deactivated" by an employee.

Claudia Koerner
Claudia Koerner
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account @realDonaldTrump disappeared for several minutes Thursday evening after it was accidentally deactivated by a Twitter employee.

What does it mean? 👀
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

What does it mean? 👀

Reply Retweet Favorite

The account, which Trump has used since 2009 and is arguably the most important social media account in the world, was restored after 11 minutes.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the… https://t.co/32kLFYbbuq

Reply Retweet Favorite
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the… https://t.co/32kLFYbbuq

Reply Retweet Favorite

The White House did not respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Twitter said Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated" by an employee due to "human error," and said it is taking steps to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Twitter Government @TwitterGov

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. Th… https://t.co/hNtJeihD0t

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter Government @TwitterGov

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. Th… https://t.co/hNtJeihD0t

Reply Retweet Favorite
The account, while deactivated, wasn't suspended — that would result in a different error page.

Brandon Wall @Walldo

When an account is suspended or permabanned, you'll get a redirect + message. This is what you see when you try to… https://t.co/jVLxA7Qmjl

Reply Retweet Favorite
Brandon Wall @Walldo

When an account is suspended or permabanned, you’ll get a redirect + message. This is what you see when you try to… https://t.co/jVLxA7Qmjl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though the deactivation was just for a few moments, a lot of people (OK, journalists) freaked out.

Audible gasp. h/t @sophie_tatum
Saba Hamedy @saba_h

Audible gasp. h/t @sophie_tatum

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm not usually a person who covers the president's tweets. But. Um.
Rachel Maddow MSNBC @maddow

I'm not usually a person who covers the president's tweets. But. Um.

Reply Retweet Favorite

After all, Trump's tweets are official White House statements.

Whoa
Jon Passantino @passantino

Whoa

Reply Retweet Favorite

It wouldn't have been the first time someone told Trump to delete his account.

Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY
Hillary Clinton @HillaryClinton

Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people wondered what would happen in the ~chaos~ of a presidency without Twitter.

This really did happen. For about 120 seconds, @VP's twitter was president.
BrahmResnik @brahmresnik

This really did happen. For about 120 seconds, @VP's twitter was president.

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Of course, the official @POTUS Twitter account remained online. As well as Trump's Facebook and Instagram pages.)

While Trump’s Twitter account was down, I stole every piece of china from the White House China Room.
Ken Jennings @KenJennings

While Trump’s Twitter account was down, I stole every piece of china from the White House China Room.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But really:

we should all just delete our accounts tbh
Johanna Barr @johannabarr

we should all just delete our accounts tbh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

