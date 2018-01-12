Donald Trump Reportedly Paid An Adult Film Star $130,000 To Keep Quiet About An Alleged Sexual Encounter

A lawyer for President Trump reportedly arranged a $130,000 payment to an adult film star to prevent her from going public during the election with an alleged consensual sexual encounter she had with Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Stephanie Clifford, who performs as Stormy Daniels, was photographed with Trump at a July 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe. Afterward, Trump met with Clifford, the Journal reported.

In statements to BuzzFeed News, the lawyer, Michael Cohen, and Clifford denied Trump and Clifford had a sexual encounter.

The alleged encounter after the golf event was publicly discussed by adult film star Jessica Drake in October 2016, when she accused the president of kissing her without her consent. Drake said Trump also repeatedly propositioned her, offering $10,000 and the use of his private jet for her to come to his suite.

"His words and actions are a huge testament to his character — that of uncontrollable misogyny, entitlement, and being a sexual assault apologist," Drake said at a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred.

Drake has not spoken publicly since. A source told BuzzFeed News that Drake could not talk about Trump, but was unable to confirm if that was because of a non-disclosure or other agreement.

Drake did go to Trump's suite, but she said she did not sleep with him. She brought two friends along with her because she felt uncomfortable going alone, she said. At the time, Trump was married to his wife Melania, who had four months earlier given birth to their son Barron.